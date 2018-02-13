V Rokáči vás tento pátek čeká bluesová masáž

Páteční bluesová masáž v mosteckém Rokáči Vnohrady v podání BBQ – Bohemian Blues Quartet s americkým zpěvákem a hráčem na foukací harmoniku Allanem Harrisem začíná 16. února ve 21 hodin. Chicago blues a Texas blues ostrý jako břitva.

Sestava: Allan „Harpo“ Harris – zpěv a harmonika (Night Owls, Stan the Man and The Bohemian Blues Band), Tono Ďuratný – basa (Stan the Man and The Bohemian Blues Band, Jiří Mařšíček Trio, Eric Stanglin and the Juke Joint Heroes atd.), Kamil Němec – bicí (Stan the Man and The Bohemian Blues Band, Jiří Mařšíček Trio, Eric Stanglin and the Juke Joint Heroes atd.), Adam Weiss – kytara (Eric Stanglin and the Juke Joint Heroes, Vepřové Komety, Goon Squad – David Bowie tribute atd.)